TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock Price

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $20.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

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Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 2.6%

Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.36. 4,114,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,232,664. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $701.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 20.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 117.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

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Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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