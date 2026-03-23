Tactive Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Tactive Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,065 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Tactive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tactive Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,223,000 after buying an additional 22,656,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,561,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,424,000 after buying an additional 328,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,796,000 after buying an additional 884,640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,620,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,859,000 after acquiring an additional 209,640 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,599,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,816,000 after acquiring an additional 229,918 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.58 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.51.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.