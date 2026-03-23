Tactive Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Tactive Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,301 shares during the quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFGR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGR opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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