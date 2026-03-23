Tactive Advisors LLC Acquires 33,291 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF $JPEM

Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tactive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tactive Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potentia Wealth grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Potentia Wealth now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 2.5%

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $60.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.52.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings. JPEM was launched on Jan 7, 2015 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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