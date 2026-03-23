TABR Capital Management LLC Takes $8.71 Million Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,000. Corning makes up about 3.4% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Corning by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $124.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $162.10.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Corning in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Corning from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $204,771.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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