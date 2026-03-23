TABR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,304 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 41.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth about $51,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pitney Bowes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brent D. Rosenthal purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $40,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,980. This represents a 80.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 557,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,788,272.06. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $477.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 43.37%.

About Pitney Bowes

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

See Also

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