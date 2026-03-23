TABR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000. Garmin accounts for approximately 1.5% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 43.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 25.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 429,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,834,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

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Garmin Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $232.51 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.26 and a twelve month high of $261.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.40. Garmin had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, EVP Matthew Munn sold 5,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.97, for a total transaction of $1,323,866.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,579.72. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 3,805 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.32, for a total value of $956,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,611.72. The trade was a 33.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 44,403 shares of company stock worth $10,987,074 over the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Garmin

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

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