TABR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. $CMI

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $565.00 price target on Cummins and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $580.00 target price on Cummins in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cummins from $546.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.93.

Cummins Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE CMI opened at $532.73 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $617.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $573.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.64.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Earl Newsome sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.67, for a total value of $758,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,057.63. This represents a 27.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 4,270 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.93, for a total value of $2,497,651.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,990.90. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,195 shares of company stock worth $18,397,489. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

Further Reading

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