TABR Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.45 Million Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for 2.1% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $3,298,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 693.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $193.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.02.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $611.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.42.

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Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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