TABR Capital Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,830,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,382,000 after buying an additional 997,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,482,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,344,000 after acquiring an additional 218,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,128,000 after acquiring an additional 270,134 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,940,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $98.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.93. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.26 and a 52 week high of $147.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 84.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Further Reading

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