TABR Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Realty Income Stock Performance
Shares of O opened at $60.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.77.
Realty Income Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.2705 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 276.92%.
Key Realty Income News
Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Provides $1.0B of long‑term, cost‑efficient equity that strengthens Realty Income’s funding mix and reduces reliance on public markets — supports future acquisitions and liquidity. Realty Income and Apollo to Establish Strategic Partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Deal structure keeps Realty Income as manager of the JV and includes call options that preserve upside potential over time; rating agencies will treat the capital as permanent equity — favorable for credit metrics. Realty Income Apollo Venture Reshapes Funding Mix And Growth Path
- Neutral Sentiment: JV will own ~500 single‑tenant retail properties on long‑term net leases — predictable cash flows but limited immediate growth leverage compared with acquiring new higher‑growth assets. Realty Income and Apollo to Establish Strategic Partnership
- Neutral Sentiment: Advances Realty Income’s private‑capital initiative (diversification away from public equity/debt issuance); ultimate impact depends on how proceeds are deployed (pay down debt, fund new buys, or other uses). Realty Income and Apollo to Establish Strategic Partnership
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction can be negative because selling a 49% stake monetizes assets and limits future upside from those properties; investors may view the move as slowing organic NAV/accretion potential. SeekAlpha coverage highlights these tradeoffs. Realty Income, Apollo form $1B joint venture for retail properties
- Negative Sentiment: Macro backdrop (sticky inflation, rate uncertainty) and heightened trading volume suggest investors are re‑pricing REIT multiples; Realty Income’s relatively high valuation metrics (e.g., P/E) leave the stock sensitive to multiple compression. Realty Income & Apollo Set to Form a Strategic Partnership (Zacks)
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.39.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income
Realty Income Profile
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.
Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.
See Also
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