TABR Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Amdocs Limited $DOX

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $64.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $63.53 and a 1-year high of $95.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amdocs

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

Further Reading

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