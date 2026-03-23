TABR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 111,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in UMH Properties by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in UMH Properties by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on UMH Properties from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of UMH Properties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

UMH Properties Price Performance

NYSE:UMH opened at $14.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.77 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.25). UMH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $66.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. UMH Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,285.71%.

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company’s business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.