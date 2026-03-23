TABR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 1.5% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $979,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $653,377,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16,974.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,049,000 after buying an additional 1,570,136 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,994,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,870,653,000 after buying an additional 1,208,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $184.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,228.70. This represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $174,027.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,713,291.43. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,787 shares of company stock valued at $551,391 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $154.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.82. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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