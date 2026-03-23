TABR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 357.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 223.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

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Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $390.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $445.06 and its 200-day moving average is $416.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $487.58.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMI

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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