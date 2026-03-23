Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 958,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the previous session’s volume of 201,682 shares.The stock last traded at $7.36 and had previously closed at $7.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 14.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Company Profile

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Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is a Sweden-based universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to private individuals, businesses and institutions. Established in 1871 and headquartered in Stockholm, the bank operates on a decentralized branch model that empowers locally managed offices to deliver tailored banking solutions. Svenska Handelsbanken provides core services such as deposit accounts, lending, payment services and credit cards, alongside specialized corporate offerings including trade finance, cash management and leasing.

In addition to its commercial banking activities, Handelsbanken maintains a dedicated investment banking arm known as Handelsbanken Capital Markets, which offers services in equity and debt underwriting, corporate finance advisory and research.

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