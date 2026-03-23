Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $21.6250. Approximately 113,829,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 36,266,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Barclays set a $38.00 price target on Super Micro Computer and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,569,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $158,724,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $147,631,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 596.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,437,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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