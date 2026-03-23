Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) vs. ON (NYSE:ONON) Critical Analysis

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) and Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of ON shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Stein Mart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ON and Stein Mart”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON $3.64 billion 7.00 $245.87 million $0.72 55.44 Stein Mart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ON has higher revenue and earnings than Stein Mart.

Profitability

This table compares ON and Stein Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON 6.59% 13.25% 7.56% Stein Mart N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ON and Stein Mart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON 2 3 18 1 2.75 Stein Mart 0 0 0 0 0.00

ON presently has a consensus price target of $59.48, suggesting a potential upside of 49.01%. Given ON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ON is more favorable than Stein Mart.

Summary

ON beats Stein Mart on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores. The company was founded by David Allemann, Olivier Bernhard, and Caspar Coppetti in January 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Stein Mart

(Get Free Report)

Stein Mart, Inc., a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of June 3, 2020, it operated 281 stores in 30 states. The company also sells its products through an online retail selling site. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

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