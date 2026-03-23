SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,274,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $36,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 711,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 131,024 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 260,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $28.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0841 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

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