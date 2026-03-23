SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Acquired by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 818,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 6.9% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $36,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longview Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

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