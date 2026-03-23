SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,532,652 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 414% from the previous session’s volume of 881,850 shares.The stock last traded at $92.35 and had previously closed at $91.98.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70.

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SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $919,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,096,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 252,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Convertible Bond >$500MM Index (the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index.

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