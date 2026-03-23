SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 5.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 23,129,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 27,529,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Stock Up 5.2%

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.77 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.The business had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 29,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $356,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 544,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,148. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Majid Emami sold 32,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $349,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 532,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,127.70. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,881 shares of company stock valued at $743,010. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 71.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 66,714 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,473 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 692,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 63,398 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.