SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading Up 21.6% – Should You Buy?

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 21.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.30 and last traded at GBX 7.30. 2,591,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,836,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.01.

SkinBioTherapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £18.92 million, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.01.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis. The company has an agreement with Croda Plc; and operates two research programmes with the University of Manchester, an oral programme and an inflammation study.

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