Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading 13.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.2620. 730,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,011,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGML. Bank of America raised shares of Sigma Lithium from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised Sigma Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup cut Sigma Lithium from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sigma Lithium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

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Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGML. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.

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