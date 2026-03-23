Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Shangri-La Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $11.85. Shangri-La Asia shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 232 shares trading hands.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Down 9.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47.

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Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

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Shangri-La Asia Limited is a Hong Kong–based hospitality group principally engaged in the development, ownership and operation of luxury hotels, resorts and serviced apartments. The company’s flagship brand, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, encompasses properties that feature high-end accommodations, specialty dining venues, spa and wellness facilities, and meeting and event spaces tailored for both leisure and business travelers. In addition to its core Shangri-La portfolio, the company manages a range of complementary brands, including Kerry Hotels, Hotel Jen and Traders Hotels, each designed to address distinct market segments within the hotel industry.

Since its establishment in 1971 by entrepreneur Robert Kuok, Shangri-La Asia has expanded its footprint across more than 20 countries and territories.

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