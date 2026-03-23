Sentinel Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Sentinel Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Sentinel Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sentinel Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,044,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,730,000. Berman McAleer LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,822,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,112,000 after buying an additional 1,566,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,928,000.

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Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of DFAI opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

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