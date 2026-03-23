SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.9350, with a volume of 124293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.80.

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SEMrush Trading Up 0.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. SEMrush had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.27%.The company had revenue of $117.66 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at SEMrush

In other SEMrush news, President Eugenie Levin sold 404,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $4,814,605.59. Following the transaction, the president owned 580,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,279.92. This trade represents a 41.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Oleg Shchegolev sold 200,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,174,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,588,062.84. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 605,648 shares of company stock worth $7,217,254 in the last 90 days. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SEMrush

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Amundi lifted its position in shares of SEMrush by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEMrush by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 152,776 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in SEMrush by 6.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SEMrush by 4.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,306,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 60,575 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SEMrush by 129.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 380,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEMrush is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider specializing in online visibility management and digital marketing analytics. Its cloud-based platform offers tools for search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising research, content marketing, social media management, and competitive intelligence. By aggregating data across search engines, advertising networks, and social platforms, the company enables marketers to track keyword rankings, audit websites, analyze backlink profiles, and uncover competitor strategies.

The company’s flagship offering, the SEMrush toolkit, includes modules for keyword research, site auditing, position tracking, backlink analysis, and content optimization.

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