Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.28, but opened at $15.38. Sable Offshore shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 615,161 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SOC shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SOC

Sable Offshore Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Sable Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sable Offshore

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company specializing in offshore hydrocarbon exploration and production. The company identifies and secures exploration and development rights, conducts detailed seismic interpretation, and advances offshore prospects through appraisal and development phases. Its focus on the offshore environment drives investments in specialized drilling techniques, subsea infrastructure and production facility design.

Core business activities include offshore seismic surveys, the drilling of exploration and appraisal wells, installation and operation of production platforms or subsea systems, and well intervention services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.