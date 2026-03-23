Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.45 and last traded at $68.0060. Approximately 23,785,523 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 22,046,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rocket Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

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Rocket Lab Trading Up 1.2%

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of -183.80 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94.

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $2,645,457.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,088,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,298,652.15. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,312,258.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,523,475.15. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,810,114 shares of company stock valued at $136,520,096 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

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