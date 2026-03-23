Reviewing Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) & SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 1 3.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 1 9 1 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $36.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.52%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $654.07 million 5.29 $180.22 million $1.23 15.77 Essential Properties Realty Trust $561.22 million 11.85 $253.01 million $1.28 24.75

Essential Properties Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 38.27% 5.01% 2.62% Essential Properties Realty Trust 45.08% 6.44% 3.92%

Risk and Volatility

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 110.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 96.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

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SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

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