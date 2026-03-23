Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Trading Down 4% – Here’s Why

Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.90. 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 18,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Rand Worldwide Stock Down 2.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $500.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96.

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Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a return on equity of 92.21% and a net margin of 28.30%.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) is a provider of software and professional services for the architecture, engineering and manufacturing markets. The company partners with leading application vendors to offer design software solutions—such as computer-aided design (CAD), building information modeling (BIM) and product lifecycle management (PLM)—and augments those offerings with technical consulting, implementation support, custom application development and training.

The company’s portfolio includes specialized engineering software for power system analysis, data management and collaboration tools, and industry-specific design applications.

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