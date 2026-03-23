Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.71 and last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QBCRF shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Quebecor Trading Up 2.9%

Quebecor Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88.

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Quebecor Inc is a Canadian integrated media and telecommunications company offering a diversified portfolio of services and content. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Vidéotron, the company provides cable television, high-speed internet, wireless telephony and residential and business telecom solutions. Its media arm, Quebecor Media, publishes newspapers and magazines, operates specialty and conventional television networks and engages in digital media and advertising across multiple platforms.

Founded by Pierre Péladeau in 1965 as a printing enterprise in Montreal, Quebecor has expanded its operations over five decades into one of Canada’s leading content creators and service providers.

Further Reading

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