ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Trading Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 8,854,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 23,250,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Trading Down 2.8%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.26.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Silver

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

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