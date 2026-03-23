ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.03, but opened at $55.46. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 7,919,118 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $11,702,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at $9,177,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $7,814,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $7,814,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 16,249.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 320,273 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading

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