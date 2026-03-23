ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.95, but opened at $39.25. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $38.37, with a volume of 6,643,759 shares traded.
Key Headlines Impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its oil forecasts (Brent to $85, WTI to $79 on average this year), which supports higher crude over the coming months and is bullish for UCO. Goldman Lifts Oil Price Forecast on Longer Hormuz Disruption
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said oil prices haven’t risen enough to cause demand destruction, implying sustained demand can underpin prices — supportive for leveraged crude exposure. CERAWEEK Oil prices have not climbed enough to cause demand destruction, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright says
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple market notes and forecasts point to tight inventories and Strait of Hormuz disruption risk, keeping a bullish backdrop for crude that could lift UCO if risk premiums re-emerge. Oil News: Tight Inventory and Infrastructure Damage Fuel a Bullish Crude Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Fed Governor Stephen Miran reiterated support for rate cuts despite surging oil prices — a macro nuance that could help risk assets broadly but has an indirect effect on oil/commodity flows. Fed’s Miran Still Backs Rate Cuts Despite Surging Oil Prices
- Negative Sentiment: Oil plunged after President Trump said he would postpone strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure — a clear de‑escalation that drove the intraday crash and is the proximate cause of UCO’s drop. Oil falls over 13% on Trump postponing military strikes on Iran energy infrastructure
- Negative Sentiment: The IEA is consulting governments about possible additional stock releases to ease supply strains — potential releases are a downside risk for oil prices if coordinated. IEA consulting with governments on further oil stock releases, chief Birol says
- Negative Sentiment: China limited fuel price increases to cushion consumers, which can cap retail fuel margins and blunt domestic price pass‑through — a local dampener on crude demand/price. China limits fuel price hike to cushion impact of rising oil prices
- Negative Sentiment: Structural risk for UCO (leverage, roll/contango effects) highlighted by recent commentary could amplify losses on sharp short‑term reversals — an idiosyncratic risk for holders of the 2x product. UCO Is Up 125% This Year but a Hidden Structural Risk Could Erase the Gains
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile
ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.
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