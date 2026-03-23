ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.95, but opened at $39.25. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $38.37, with a volume of 6,643,759 shares traded.

Key Headlines Impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil this week:

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ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 115,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

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ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

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