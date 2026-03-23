Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,400,000 after buying an additional 13,606,522 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 549.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,885,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593,909 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,302,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,513,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,754,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,540 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.68. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $133.52.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

Further Reading

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