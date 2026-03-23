Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Trading Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.69. Approximately 5,920,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 12,828,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PL. Wedbush increased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $12.30 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

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Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.43). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 80.22%.The firm had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Labs PBC

In related news, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 150,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $4,071,244.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,956,101 shares in the company, valued at $52,834,288.01. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijaya Gadde sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $535,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 250,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,024.13. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 292,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,323,958 over the last three months. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Planet Labs PBC by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company’s multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet’s imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

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