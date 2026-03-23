Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $14.76. Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares last traded at $15.0937, with a volume of 15,947 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research cut Ping An Insurance Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Ping An Insurance Co. of China Stock Down 2.8%

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.24.

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd., commonly known as Ping An, is a diversified financial services conglomerate headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Founded in 1988 as one of the country’s first joint-stock insurance companies, Ping An has developed broad capabilities across life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and annuity products. The company serves individual and corporate customers with a range of protection and savings products, including life policies, auto and property coverage, commercial insurance solutions and retirement-oriented offerings.

Beyond traditional insurance underwriting, Ping An operates an integrated financial services platform that includes retail and corporate banking, asset and wealth management, securities brokerage and investment services.

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