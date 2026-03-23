Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share and revenue of $0.2320 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 11,665.27%.The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Perspective Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CATX opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. Perspective Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

Key Perspective Therapeutics News

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Perspective Therapeutics this week:

Several brokerages have commented on CATX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 184.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

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