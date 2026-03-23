Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $7.28 Million Position in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up about 3.2% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,160,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the second quarter worth approximately $347,683,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 132.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,540,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,065,000 after buying an additional 3,727,628 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter valued at $171,104,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,555,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $38.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.58. Brookfield Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.74%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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