Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 8,697 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up approximately 1.1% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 42.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Nutrien Stock Down 1.7%

NTR stock opened at $74.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.36.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

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About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

Further Reading

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