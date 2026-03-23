Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.63) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Orcadian Energy had a negative net margin of 925.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%.

Orcadian Energy Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of LON:ORCA opened at GBX 14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76. The firm has a market cap of £11.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.84. Orcadian Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 8 and a 12-month high of GBX 22.

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Orcadian Energy Company Profile

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Orcadian’s strategy is to secure discovered resources at low cost and to transform those resources into reserves and onto production

The Pilot field is our key asset. The field is well appraised and ready for development, Orcadian has selected, as the very best development concept, a low salinity polymer flood with two wellhead platforms, a dedicated FPSO, and a floating wind turbine.

Pilot is very well appraised with high quality modern 3D seismic and seven reservoir penetrations. The field has 79mmbbls of proven plus probable reserves, based upon the low salinity polymer flood development plan described in the concept select report submitted to the OGA in September of 2020.

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