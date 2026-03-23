OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.06 and last traded at GBX 5.50, with a volume of 924711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.89.

OptiBiotix Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -183.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.79.

Get OptiBiotix Health alerts:

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome – the collective genome of the microbes in the body – in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D programme working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements. More than twenty international food and healthcare supplement companies have signed agreements with OptiBiotix to incorporate their human microbiome modulators into a wide range of food products and drinks.

OptiBiotix is also developing its own range of consumer supplements and health products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.