NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 83.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Arete Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.95.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.57. 60,153,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,543,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,179,934 shares of company stock valued at $215,053,678 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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