NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 83.03% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Arete Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.95.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA
NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8%
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,179,934 shares of company stock valued at $215,053,678 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVIDIA News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia and Emerald AI joined utility and energy firms to design “flexible AI factories” that can act as grid assets — facilities that ramp compute up/down, use onsite generation and storage, and speed time-to-power, supporting durable demand for Nvidia accelerators. NVIDIA and Emerald AI Join Leading Energy Companies to Pioneer Flexible AI Factories as Grid Assets
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia received H200 licensing approval and is actively targeting Chinese customers again — a meaningful revenue opportunity if sales sustainably resume in that market. Nvidia Corp (NVDA) sets sights on Chinese customers after H200 license approval
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia expanded ecosystem wins: a collaboration with Asylon to power DroneIQ Overwatch shows growth in edge/physical-AI use cases (security robotics) that broaden product mix beyond datacenter GPUs. Asylon and NVIDIA Collaborate to Advance Physical AI in Robotic Security with the Introduction of DroneIQ Overwatch™
- Positive Sentiment: Management signaled record cash returns at GTC and analysts/research pieces are predicting bigger shareholder distributions — a tailwind for income-minded investors if executed. Prediction: Nvidia Will Make a Substantial Dividend Increase in 2026. Should You Buy the Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Several bullish analyst pieces argue AI demand is structural and Nvidia could be undervalued on growth metrics; these viewpoints support a longer-term buy thesis even as volatility persists. Nvidia: AI Is Here To Stay, And The Fear Is Misplaced (Rating Upgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: an Nvidia director disposed of ~$3.36M in stock, which can spook some investors even if not material to fundamentals. Insider Selling: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $3,357,490.00 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Barron’s highlights competition risk from Huawei’s H200-class chips — a credible headwind in China and a reason investors may be cautious about margin and share preservation. Nvidia Stock Faces 2026 Low. This Chinese AI Chip Rival Can Make Things Worse.
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to GTC was muted; coverage notes Wall Street wasn’t fully convinced by the conference, and the stock’s post-GTC pullback reflects demand-timing and execution concerns. Why Wall Street wasn’t won over by Nvidia’s big conference
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and legislative scrutiny is increasing (Senate questions around deals/competitive dynamics), adding execution and antitrust risk to the narrative. Nvidia Senate Questions Put Groq Deal And AI Stack Power In Focus
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
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