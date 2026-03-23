New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.74 and last traded at $82.4170, with a volume of 966290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.97.

Key New York Times News

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYT. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New York Times from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Argus upgraded New York Times to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

New York Times Stock Up 2.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $802.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.55 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,913 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $140,739.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,886.04. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 13,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,260.36. This represents a 41.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,369. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $351,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in New York Times by 10,018.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,316,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,789,000 after buying an additional 2,293,281 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,265,000 after buying an additional 1,836,788 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,882,000. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,932,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

(Get Free Report)

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Further Reading

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