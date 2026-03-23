Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $175.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.10.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $173.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 36,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $4,830,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,632,008.90. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.6%

NBIX opened at $127.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.95. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $160.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

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Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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