Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Neste OYJ – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $15.40. Neste OYJ shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 20,091 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered Neste OYJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Neste OYJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Neste OYJ Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26.

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Neste OYJ had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion.

About Neste OYJ

(Get Free Report)

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

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