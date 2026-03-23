Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Price

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPM. Zacks Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

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RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,613. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.64. RPM International has a 12-month low of $92.92 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.21). RPM International had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 3,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $379,576.71. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,866.88. The trade was a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $6,658,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in RPM International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 49,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 394,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,065,000 after acquiring an additional 49,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

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RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company’s Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

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