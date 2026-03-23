Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 68,526 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 40,774 shares.The stock last traded at $29.75 and had previously closed at $30.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.21%.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

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Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a diversified Japanese industrial conglomerate engaged in the design, manufacture and servicing of large-scale capital equipment and systems. The company’s activities span shipbuilding and marine propulsion; power and energy systems including gas turbines, boilers and related power-plant equipment; and industrial machinery for sectors ranging from chemicals and manufacturing to environmental control. MHI also supplies heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other building-related equipment for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to its heavy engineering businesses, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a major participant in aerospace, space and defense markets.

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