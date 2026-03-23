Microvision (MVIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.
Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 137.37% and a negative net margin of 7,862.67%.
Microvision Trading Down 2.7%
Shares of MVIS opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. Microvision has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on MVIS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, D. Boral Capital downgraded Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Microvision
Microvision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc (NASDAQ: MVIS) is a technology company specializing in laser scanning and sensing solutions. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, MicroVision develops its proprietary PicoP® scanning technology, which integrates miniature lasers and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) mirrors to create high-resolution projection displays and three-dimensional sensing systems. Over the years, the company has built a portfolio of patents and intellectual property focused on precision optics and laser-based signal processing.
At the core of MicroVision’s offerings is its display platform, which enables compact, energy-efficient projection for augmented reality (AR) headsets, head-up displays (HUDs) in automotive environments, and consumer electronics applications such as pico projectors.
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