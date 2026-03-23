Microvision (MVIS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 137.37% and a negative net margin of 7,862.67%.

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Microvision Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of MVIS opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. Microvision has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microvision during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Microvision by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Microvision during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Microvision during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microvision by 77.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MVIS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, D. Boral Capital downgraded Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

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Microvision Company Profile

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MicroVision, Inc (NASDAQ: MVIS) is a technology company specializing in laser scanning and sensing solutions. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, MicroVision develops its proprietary PicoP® scanning technology, which integrates miniature lasers and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) mirrors to create high-resolution projection displays and three-dimensional sensing systems. Over the years, the company has built a portfolio of patents and intellectual property focused on precision optics and laser-based signal processing.

At the core of MicroVision’s offerings is its display platform, which enables compact, energy-efficient projection for augmented reality (AR) headsets, head-up displays (HUDs) in automotive environments, and consumer electronics applications such as pico projectors.

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